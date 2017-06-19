PM Sobotka welcomes victory of Macron's party
Prague, June 18 (CTK) - It is a good thing that after the landslide victory of his party in the parliamentary election French President Emmanuel Macron will have a clear parliamentary majority, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) said today.
It is also good that the nationalist right failed in the election, Sobotka said.
Other Czech politicians expressed the hope that Macron would use his strong position to implement the necessary reforms in his country and the EU.
"I am glad that the nationalist right in France was visibly defeated both in the presidential and parliament elections," Sobotka said.
"This is a good foundation for the continuation of European cooperation. Macron will be able to rely on a clear parliamentary majority, which is good news," he added.
"In Europe, we need a strong and stable France," Sobotka said.
Chamber of Deputies chairman Jan Hamacek (CSSD) said France had chosen a pro-European option.
"This is a good lesson for the European left, too. A positive campaign works," Hamacek said.
A deputy chairman of the opposition TOP 09, Marek Zenisek, appreciated the fact that Macron also dominated the parliamentary election.
"Well done. He should be congratulated and wished that he succeed with the necessary reform at home and that the EU gain another engine with him," Zenisek said.
Czech presidential candidate Jiri Drahos wished to Macron that he "use his imposing victory as best as possible for France and the whole Europe."
According to estimates, Macron's centrist Republique en marche! (REM) gained perhaps as many as 355 mandates in the 577 member National Assembly.
Marine Le Pen's National Front was routed with the mere six to eight seats.
