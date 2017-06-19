Social Democrats to defend people, election leader says
Prague, June 17 (CTK) - Helping and protecting should be the role of Czech Social Democrats (CSSD) and the party should not alienate people by excessive regulations, Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (CSSD), the new CSSD election leader, said at the party's programme conference today.
Instead of boasting of its past successes, the party should introduce itself as a party able to lead the people to the future, Zaoralek said.
The CSSD should reach the best possible or a surprisingly good result in the October election, Zaoralek said, but he declined to cite any concrete figure.
The Social Democrats won the 2013 general election with 20.45 percent, but according to the latest polls, their popularity has plummeted to the mere 10 percent.
The CSSD should present itself as a party that helps and protects and that is convinced that people deserve a "good life in a good country and a good work," Zaoralek said.
Its manifesto should not be any list of chapters, but a story linked by moral identity, he added.
Zaoralek said he wanted to lead a contact campaign and to explain its manifesto in a comprehensible way.
He said he would make change in the election team.
"The dynamism of this election campaign has been rather low and there were mistakes in the presentation," Zaoralek said.
He said he would like to change the style and image of the campaign which should drop old methods.
"If the Social Democrats behave like an old establishment, I do not believe they will stand any chance of winning. This is why I will try the impossible," Zaoralek told journalists.
He said he would not speak about any future coalition partners.
However, he protested against the millionaires who want to lead the crowds, "fighting against the establishment of which they made a part for the whole time."
Zaoralek said this in a veiled reference to billionaire, food and media mogul Andrej Babis, leader of ANO, the main rival of the Social Democrats, but also their coalition partner.
