Šumava and Bavarian national parks launch joint projects
Kasperske Hory, West Bohemia, June 19 (CTK) - The Czech Sumava National Park (NPS) and its German partner, the Bavarian Forest National Park, cooperate on eight projects worth about 160 million crowns thanks to European subsidies for cross-border cooperation, their directors said today.
NPS director Pavel Hubeny said cooperation on larger projects was almost non-existent when he took up the post three years ago.
Now, the two parks work on a forest workshop project, extensive deer monitoring, a laser scanning of vegetation, a monitoring of the wood grouse, the small grouse and hazel grouse, Hubeny and his Bavarian counterpart Franz Leibl said.
"The park was established 25 years ago and the systematic monitoring of its nature only started ten years ago. We owe the local nature very much and each of the above projects fills in a gap and we need it," Hubeny said.
One of the projects, which is worth 18 million crowns, has the form of socio-economic research aimed to more exactly map the number of visitors to the parks.
($1=23.490 crowns)
