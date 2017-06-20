AutoSAP: Vehicle production grows to 628,234 by May
The overall number of vehicles produced in the Czech Republic in the first five months of 2017 grew 5.23% year-on-year to 628,234. The result is based primarily on the gains in the segment of cars and light utility vehicles (+5.26%, 624,994 vehicles in total). Production of cargo vehicles grew 49.43% to 656 vehicles. Bus production was 1.93% higher and totalled 1,798. Motorcycles reported a 26.68% decrease and their production totalled 786 machines. These figures stem from the Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP).
Source: www.cianews.cz
