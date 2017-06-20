Benzina plans to invest over CZK 1bn
Fuelling station chain Benzina, member of Unipetrol group, plans to invest more than CZK 1bn into the modernisation of its fuelling stations until 2018. The information was confirmed by the spokesperson for Unipetrol, Pavel Kaidl. When opening new fuelling stations, the company will focus on self-service stations. Benzina is currently operating five self-service stations and plans to open at least 10 in the next two years. Benzina also plans to open its first hydrogen fuelling station later in 2017. Other priorities include the unification of the firm’s stations under the Benzina brand and expansion of the Stop Café concept. In June 2017 Benzina expanded the coverage of its network with wireless broadband Internet. The company runs totally 385 fuelling stations.
Source: www.cianews.cz
