Poll: ANO would win Czech elections, followed by Communists

20 June 2017

Prague, June 19 (CTK) - The ANO movement would win a Czech general election with 32.8 percent of the vote, followed by the Communists (KSCM) with 12.7 percent and the Social Democrats (CSSD) with 11.4 percent, according to the latest STEM poll released today.

The CSSD, ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) form the current government coalition. The election to the Chamber of Deputies is scheduled for 20-21 October.

The opposition right-wing Civic Democrats (ODS) would fare fourth with 9.6 percent.

Support for the CSSD has dropped by one-third since April.

The poll was conducted after the government crisis, which caused a decline in the CSSD preferences, faded away.

On the contrary, support for ANO has increased since April when it was 28.3 percent.

The statistical margin of error is 2 percentage points for small parties and 3 percent for the large ones.

Opposition TOP 09 would also cross the 5-percent parliamentary threshold, gaining 5.5 percent of the vote, which is almost 1 percentage point less than in April.

Support for the KDU-CSL has increased by 0.3 percent to 7.4 percent since April. On the contrary, the Mayors and Independents (STAN) movement has lost support. It dropped from 2.2 percent in April to 0.9 in June.

Consequently, the election coalition of the KDU-CSL and STAN would not enter the Chamber of Deputies if their votes were added, since a two party coalition needs to get at least 10 percent to enter the lower house.

No other political parties would enter the Chamber of Deputies.

Turnout would be 54 percent in June, while another 25 percent of voters are undecided whether they would go to elections.

