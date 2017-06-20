Poll: ANO would win Czech elections, followed by Communists
Prague, June 19 (CTK) - The ANO movement would win a Czech general election with 32.8 percent of the vote, followed by the Communists (KSCM) with 12.7 percent and the Social Democrats (CSSD) with 11.4 percent, according to the latest STEM poll released today.
The CSSD, ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) form the current government coalition. The election to the Chamber of Deputies is scheduled for 20-21 October.
The opposition right-wing Civic Democrats (ODS) would fare fourth with 9.6 percent.
Support for the CSSD has dropped by one-third since April.
The poll was conducted after the government crisis, which caused a decline in the CSSD preferences, faded away.
On the contrary, support for ANO has increased since April when it was 28.3 percent.
The statistical margin of error is 2 percentage points for small parties and 3 percent for the large ones.
Opposition TOP 09 would also cross the 5-percent parliamentary threshold, gaining 5.5 percent of the vote, which is almost 1 percentage point less than in April.
Support for the KDU-CSL has increased by 0.3 percent to 7.4 percent since April. On the contrary, the Mayors and Independents (STAN) movement has lost support. It dropped from 2.2 percent in April to 0.9 in June.
Consequently, the election coalition of the KDU-CSL and STAN would not enter the Chamber of Deputies if their votes were added, since a two party coalition needs to get at least 10 percent to enter the lower house.
No other political parties would enter the Chamber of Deputies.
Turnout would be 54 percent in June, while another 25 percent of voters are undecided whether they would go to elections.
hol/dr/rtj
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #27 Monday June 19th (Vltava Boat Trip)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #27 (19.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.