Siemens to invest over CZK 7bn in ČR

CIA News
In the next seven years, Siemens Czech Republic will invest over CZK 7bn in the expansion and modernisation of its branches. Overall, more than 1,800 jobs will be created. In roughly one-third of the cases, these will be research-development, managerial and related administrative positions. The largest share of the financial means will go to three Siemens plants for the production of electromotors in Drásov, Frenštát pod Radhoštěm and Mohelnice. A new electromotor-development centre focused on the IoT and Industry 4.0 will be created in Ostrava.

