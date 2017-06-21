AMSP ČR: No. of SMEs exporting outside EU up
The no. of small and medium enterprises exporting outside the European Union grew year-on-year, primarily for exports into the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Middle East. The share of companies exporting to at least 11 countries grew by 7%. Exports to Russia increased by 21% in 4M 2017, said the chairman of the board of directors of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Sole Traders (AMSP ČR), Karel Havlíček. Germany is the most popular export destination in EU and countries plan to boost their exports to Germany most frequently.
Source: www.cianews.cz
