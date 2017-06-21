Campaign to highlight Czechoslovak Communism victims
Prague, June 20 (CTK) - The group Bez komunistu.cz started a week-long campaign to evoke the memory of executed Czechoslovak democratic politician Milada Horakova and other victims of the Communist regime today.
It will culminate by a public event at the Kampa neighbourhood in Prague in a week.
It can be joined by wearing a commemorative ribbon, which is a cannabis string as a symbol of hangman's rope, hemmed by a tricolor.
It will be distributed by volunteers, but people may produce it themselves and wear it especially on June 27, which is the 67th anniversary of Horakova's execution.
Horakova (1901-1950), a lawyer by profession, was sentenced to death on the basis of fabricated charges of treason and espionage by the communist regime and executed on June 27, 1950. She was the only woman put to death in the country for political reasons.
"This is a message of the strings with the tricolor. We would like to symbolically join and remember the events which should never repeat," organiser Rut Kolinska, who founded the maternity centers network in the Czech Republic, said.
MEP Jiri Pospisil warned of the tragedy of the 1950s show trials.
"Without remembering history, we are forced to live it again," Pospisil said.
On June 27, the public event Light for Milada Horakova will be held in the Kampa Museum and the adjoining waterfront, Petr Marek, from the Bez komunistu.cz, said.
The visitors can light up candles for the Communism victims. There will be also public meetings and other events.
One day before, a commemorative act will be held at the place in the Prague Dablice neighbourhood where opponents of totalitarian regimes were interred in mass graves.
The campaign called Go with Your Head Raised refers to Horakova's words she wrote in her letter on the day of her execution on June 27, 1950.
Due to her defiance during the trial, she became a symbol of opposition to the totalitarian rule.
