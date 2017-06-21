Czech Top 100: Škoda Auto reports highest revenues and profit
Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO led the CZECH TOP 100 chart of biggest Czech companies in terms of revenues in 2016. The company generated revenues totalling CZK 354bm. Utility ČEZ placed second with revenues of over CZK 203bn. AGROFERT group ranked third with CZK 154bn. The top three firms were followed by Energetický a Průmyslový Holding (CZK 133bn) and FOXCONN CZ (CZK 117bn). The turnover generated by the top 100 firms in CR in 2016 increased to CZK 2.60 trillion from CZK 2.35 trillion. ŠKODA AUTO has reported the highest profits (CZK 34.2bn), followed by Energetický a Průmyslový Holding (CZK 28bn), UNIPETROL (CZK 10bn), AGROFERT (almost CZK 9.3bn) and ČEZ (CZK 8.4bn).
Source: www.cianews.cz
