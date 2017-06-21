Defence Ministry to have new data network
Prague, June 20 (CTK) - The Czech Defence Ministry signed a contract for building a data network with the ATS - Telcom Praha firm for 477 million crowns, including VAT, on Friday, Defence Ministry spokesman Petr Medek told journalists today.
Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO) said the new data network should be resistant to cyber attacks.
The contract will provide for the renewal of a part of the defence communication infrastructure whose life span will soon expire, Medek said.
The construction of the complex technology of global data network will cost the state 477 million crowns, he added.
"After almost ten years of planning and preparations, a basic contract was signed. It will be possible to start the construction of a reliable and safe military data network, resistant to both external and internal cyber attacks," Stropnicky said.
Medek said the contract with ATS - Telcom Praha had been signed with a widened five-year guarantee and subsequent technological support.
At the beginning of last year, the Defence Ministry presumed that the contract would be signed for six months and its first stage would cost 227 million crowns.
Medek said within the competition, major producers of data technologies from safe countries had been addressed.
They were called on to entrust the implementation of the contract in the hands of Czech suppliers who would fulfil the conditions of confidentiality.
"The technologies meeting the conditions of Carrier grade (extremely reliable, well tested and proven in its capabilities) bring a new dimension to the networks of the office. These are high permeability and cyber security for the operation of ministerial communication and information systems," Medek said.
According to earlier information, the new data network will become the basic communication element of armed forces systems.
"The global data network" will replace the current obsolete "data network for all armed forces," put into operation over 15 years ago.
($1 = 29.901 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #27 Monday June 19th (Vltava Boat Trip)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #27 (19.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.