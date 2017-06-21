MO: Exports registered by arms industry total CZK 20bn
Exports from the Czech Republic in the segment of the arms industry reached the threshold of CZK 20bn in 2016. This was stated by Czech Deputy Minister of Defence Tomáš Kuchta at the 211th Žofínské forum conference According to his words, the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic (MO) planned a total of 40 projects focused on the industrial diplomacy in 2017. The trade with the defence material reportedly helps start partnership relations opening a way for exports also for other industrial segments, such as the agriculture, healthcare or the power industry.
Source: www.cianews.cz
