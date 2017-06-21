President Zeman to visit Dukovany nuclear power plant
Prague, June 20 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will visit the Dukovany nuclear power plant during his three-day tour of the Vysocina Region next week and then he will take a two-week holiday, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told reporters today.
Zeman will leave for Vysocina on Tuesday, after a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen, and he will officially start the visit to the region on Wednesday.
During his three-day tour, Zeman will attend the opening of an educational path in Smrcna near Jihlava and debates with citizens in Trest, Humpolec and Hermanov, which is the region's village of the year.
"After his visit to the Vysocina Region, the president will go on holiday for about two weeks," Ovcacek said.
Zeman,72, will spend it in his weekend house in Nove Veseli in Vysocina and at the presidential summer residence in Lany chateau near Prague.
hol/dr/ms
