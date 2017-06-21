Thursday, 22 June 2017

Valachová supports idea of independent sports minister

ČTK |
21 June 2017

Prague, June 20 (CTK) - Outgoing Czech Education, Youth and Sports Minister Katerina Valachova (Social Democrats, CSSD) supported today the idea of establishing the independent post of minister of sports, but said she is sceptical about a new ministry or sports agency.

Valachova, who will be replaced by her deputy Stanislav Stech tomorrow, said she is convinced that "athletes deserve having their own full-time minister of sports."

Valachova tendered her resignation in May over a suspicion of abuse of sports subsidies at her ministry. With her step she assumed political responsibility, she said.

The police are investigating her former deputy Simona Kratochvilova whom they suspect of striking deals with former Football Association chairman Miroslav Pelta on the subsidies' distribution.

President Milos Zeman will appoint Stech on Wednesday.

Valachova said today the ministry must secure that the money sent to sports associations, organisations and clubs be devoid of any suspicion.



