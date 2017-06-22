ČR to open general consulate in Manchester
Prague, June 21 (CTK) - The Czech Republic will open new general consulate in Manchester, England, that is to start working as of 2018, the government decided today, Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (Social Democrats, CSSD), who proposed this, has told reporters.
The reason is a higher demand for gaining Czech state citizenship.
Seven people are to work in the new office - two diplomats, three administrative clerks and two local employees.
Its costs are put at 10.6 million crowns.
Up to 100,000 Czechs are living in Britain and some 300,000 visit the country a year.
Only the Czech embassy in London has so far provided complete consular services in Britain.
They mainly include aid in the case of the loss of travel documents and finances, hospitalisation in Britain and return to the Czech Republic, the Foreign Ministry said in its proposal.
Besides, people who fall victims to fraudulent job offers and crimes or need help with communication with British authorities turn to the Czech embassy.
"This is considerably related to Brexit since the consular department is overburdened at the moment. Very many people are trying to secure their documents, passports etc. due to the completely uncertain future," Zaoralek told reporters.
Dozens of thousands of Czechs are living in Manchester and its surroundings, he added.
The Czech Embassy in London has recently monitored a higher number of applications for Czech citizenship, which is caused by Brexit, according to diplomacy.
"In connection with the results of the referendum on Britain's departure from the EU, we have monitored a rise in the requirements by both Czech citizens and descendants of former citizens of the Czech Republic who express interest in Czech citizenship to a higher extent," the Foreign Ministry said.
This is why the consular department is overburdened and becomes a target of complaints.
The new general consulate in Manchester will also help in the sphere of economic diplomacy.
Britain is a significant export market for Czech firms, the fourth largest in terms of the export volume.
One of the Czech government's priorities for the Brexit talks is to keep strong business relations in which a diplomatic representation in Manchester can play a positive role, the Foreign Ministry says.
($1=23.568 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
