ČSÚ: GDP growth by 2.9% caused by trade and consumption
The gross domestic product of the Czech Republic increased 2.9% y/y in the first quarter of 2017 primarily thanks to a growth in expenses on the final consumption and above-average results of the external trade. According to information provided by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ), Czech exports totalled CZK 898bn. The export was driven by motor vehicles. The economic growth was mostly contributed to by services and the manufacturing industry. Employment showed record-breaking figures (5.33 million people) in the period. The employment grew 1.5% y/y and 0.6% q/q.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #27 Monday June 19th (Vltava Boat Trip)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #27 (19.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.