Czech poet Eugen Brikcius receives high Austrian decoration
Prague, June 21 (CTK) - Czech poet and artist Eugen Brikcius, who moved from Prague to Vienna for political reasons in 1980, received the Austrian cross of honour for science and art, first class, in Prague today, his wife Zuzana Brikcius told CTK.
The high Austrian decoration was bestowed on him by Austrian Ambassador Alexander Grubmayr.
Writer and former Czech president Vaclav Havel received the Austrian decoration in 2005.
In the 1960s, Brikcius was one of the major figures of the Czech cultural scene, with his performing art. In the 1970s, he was sent to prison for "the defamation of the Soviet Union" and he signed the Charter 77 human rights manifesto, around which the country's political opposition movement was forming. In 1980, he was forced to leave the country and he settled in Vienna. After the fall of the communist regime, he has been living alternately in Prague and Vienna.
Brikcius, 74, wrote poems in Czech and Latin, and his art was influenced by Dada. In 2015, he won the Jaroslav Seifert Award for Czech literature.
kva/dr/rtj
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #27 Monday June 19th (Vltava Boat Trip)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #27 (19.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.