Heineken is completing construction of distribution centre
Heineken Česká republika plans in 2017 similar investments in technology and safety of its employees as in 2016, when they totalled CZK 85.5m. The information was provided to ČIANEWS by PR & CSR manager Jana Austová Pikardová adding that the company was currently completing the construction of a new distribution centre located in brewery Velké Březno. The centre will be moved from Ústí nad Labem. The brewery markets special beers, such as Easter green beer, half-dark special Märzen, or non-filtered St. Martin special beer this year.
Source: www.cianews.cz
