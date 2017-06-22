Zeman meets Trump's Czech-born ex-wife at Prague Castle
Prague, June 21 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman had a short unplanned meeting with entrepreneur Ivana Trump, a former wife of the incumbent U.S. president, today, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told CTK, adding that Zeman told Trump that she would be a perfect candidate for U.S. ambassador to Prague.
Ivana Trump, a native of Zlin, south Moravia, arrived in Prague on Monday. She came to receive the Ambassador of the Czech Republic prize, a new award launched by the Spolecnost CZECH TOP 100.
"I will not comment on the content of their talk now. I can only say the president referred to his phone call with Ms Trump," Ovcacek wrote to CTK.
The phone call took place last November. Zeman thanked Trump for the courage she showed by voicing her wish to become U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic.
Ovcacek did not answer the question of whether the meeting at Prague Castle, the presidential seat, was initiated by Zeman or Ivana Trump.
He said it had not been planned and took place in Zeman's office.
He confirmed that the filling of the still vacant post of U.S. ambassador was on the agenda.
This evening, Ivana Trump will be presented with the new award together with Czech internationally popular pop star Karel Gott, physiotherapist Pavel Kolar and sports manager Miroslav Cernosek.
The Ambassador to the Czech Republic award goes to personalities whose professional successes have contributed to the Czech Republic's international fame.
Ivana Trump will be awarded for her business successes.
After her former husband was elected U.S. president last autumn, Trump showed interest in the post of the U.S. ambassador to Prague. Supporting the idea, Zeman said he could not imagine a better candidate for the post.
Nevertheless, the Czech media recently announced that Washington might fill the ambassadorial post with Steve King, a businessman and a member of the Republican Party.
