ČEZ acquires 14 more wind turbines in Germany
The CEZ Group has acquired 14 more wind turbines in Germany, with a total installed output of 35.4 MW. All the machines located at Lettweiler Höhe near Rehborn in Rhineland-Palatinate are already in operation. The contract with the seller, KGAL, also includes operational support in the form of a guaranteed buyout tariff for 20 years. Through this acquisition, ÈEZ has increased its presence on the German market with renewable sources to almost 135 MW of installed output. With the contract, the Group continues fulfilling its strategy with the goal of increasing its operating profit before depreciation from renewable sources by an additional CZK 3bn.
Source: www.cianews.cz
