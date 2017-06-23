Friday, 23 June 2017

CBRE: North-west to offer 300,000 m2 of new premises

23 June 2017

In 2017, almost 300,000 sq m of new industrial and logistics premises will have been built in northern and western Bohemia. The size of this market will grow by more than 23% on the year, according to an analysis of CBRE. More than 40% of the new offer will be implemented in the regions of Ústí, Karlovy Vary and Plzeò in 2017. The entire region will be the main driver of the new offer and will place on the market about 80% of the newly built premises in the Czech Republic together with large Prague.

Source: www.cianews.cz