Czech-Iranian trader Zadeh to remain in custody prison
Brno, June 22 (CTK) - Shahram Abdullah Zadeh, a Czech businessman of Iranian origin charged with huge tax evasion in fuel trading, will stay in a custody prison, the Regional Court in Brno has decided, its spokeswoman Eva Sigmundova told CTK today.
This decision cannot be appealed, she said.
Zadeh's lawyer Alena Kojzarova told CTK that the court said it would not release her client because he might escape. She said she considers the argument absurd. The decision is arbitrary and it is not based on law, she added.
The regional court met the appeal of the state attorney and it abolished the verdict of a lower-level court issued in April.
Zadeh has been in custody to prevent him from approaching a witness.
Zadeh was arrested three years ago. Along with accomplices, he is suspected of tax evasion related to the imports of hundreds of millions of litres of fuel from Slovenia and Germany to the Czech Republic in 2012-2013. The police consider him the chief organiser of a 2.5 billion-crown fraud, in which 65 companies used false tax returns and stooges. Zadeh pleads innocent.
Zadeh spent 22 months in detention and he was released on a record-high bail, but in December 2016 he was detained again due to the suspicion that he tried to approach a witness.
Zadeh's defence repeatedly complained about various steps taken by Czech authorities in the case.
($1=23.565 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #27 Monday June 19th (Vltava Boat Trip)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #27 (19.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.