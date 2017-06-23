Ivana Trump annoys Czech President by not being US ambassador
Prague, June 22 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman "was furious" when Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, told him that she would not become U.S. ambassador to Prague, although her former husband offered it to her, Zeman said in an interview on TV Barrandov tonight.
Zeman and Ivana Trump met at Prague Castle, the presidential seat, on Wednesday.
President Trump offered the post to her after she said in public that she would be interested in it, but she said the post would be "too demanding" for her, Zeman told TV Barrandov.
He said he told Ivana Trump that she should feel responsible for her homeland and stick to her statement that she would like to be the ambassador.
Zeman allegedly told her that she avoided this responsibility "like a coward."
He said he is not sure whether he could make Ivana Trump change her mind.
After her former husband was elected U.S. president last autumn, Ivana Trump showed interest in the post of the U.S. ambassador in Prague. Supporting the idea, Zeman said he could not imagine a better candidate for the post than her.
Czech media recently reported that the post may go to businessman Steve King, from the Republican Party.
Ivana Trump, born Zelnickova, comes from Zlin, south Moravia. She married Donald Trump in 1977. He was her second husband, while for him it was his first wedding. They had three children - Donald John Jr, Ivanka and Eric and divorced in 1992.
Zeman also said in the television interview it seemed odd that U.S. President Trump made his call on the leaders of Arab countries from Riyadh in May. The capital of Saudi Arabia was not the right place to make this important call, he added.
Zeman said Riyadh was the centre of radical Islam and public executions and stoning of women to death still occurred in Saudi Arabia.
