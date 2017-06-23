Friday, 23 June 2017

Skanska sells Five building to TRIUVA for EUR 50m

23 June 2017

Skanska has sold the seven-floor administrative building Five in Prague. It was acquired by a German real-estate fund administered by TRIUVA Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH with a registered seat in Frankfurt. The transaction’s value is EUR 50m. The building offers 14,400 m2 and is 100% leased. It opened in April 2017 and 80% of its premises are leased by MSD IT Global Innovation Hub, member of the Merck & Co Inc. medical group. It also contains 143 parking bays. During the transaction, TRIUVA was represented by CBRE and Skanska by JLL. Schonherr and Dentons were legal consultants.

