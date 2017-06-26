Czech, Israeli science academies agree on cooperation
Prague, June 23 (CTK) - Heads of the Czech and Israeli academies of sciences, Eva Zazimalova and Nili Cohen, signed a memorandum of cooperation in Prague today and the concrete joint projects following from this cooperation are to be defined in form of supplements to the memorandum.
Cohen said the two institutions are likely to cooperate in chemistry and biochemistry, literature and music. A conference on Franz Kafka or music may be organised, she said.
Zazimalova said the Israeli Academy of Sciences and Humanities is not a scientific institution, unlike the Czech Academy of Sciences, however, it has many contacts. Moreover, Cohen is a former rector of the prestigious Tel Aviv University, she added.
"Israel is one of the most advanced countries in science," Zazimalova told journalists.
She said employees of the Czech Academy of Sciences may apply for research fellowships at the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
Israeli Ambassador in Prague Daniel Meron said the memorandum is part of the efforts to boost scientific cooperation between the two countries. Israeli Minister for Science, technology and Universe, Ofir Akunis, is to meet Czech Deputy Prime Minister for Science Pavel Belobradek on Monday.
