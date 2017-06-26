Hamé plans to modernise plant and technology in Bzenec
Hamé plans to commence the modernisation of its plant PIKA Bzenec including technologies in 2017. It will invest millions of Czech crowns in the technology. As ČIANEWS already informed, Hamé will invest CZK 180m in its production in 2017. The company started the main season for the vegetable procession. The plan works in a three-shift operation in a period from June to October. It produces roughly 30,000 tonnes of preserved vegetables a year. The highest volume is recorded for preserved cucumbers with up to 13 million bottles. The plant processes up to 110,000 kilograms of fresh cucumbers a day.
Source: www.cianews.cz
