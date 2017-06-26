Tuesday, 27 June 2017

MD: Czech Republic will get over CZK 7bn for transport projects from CEF

26 June 2017

The European Commission has approved 16 Czech transport projects, which thus can be co-financed from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). According to information provided by the Ministry of Transport of the Czech Republic (MD), this involves for instance the modernisation of the railroad section Praha-Vysočany – Lysá nad Labem, the adjustment of the Vltava waterway or the construction of a network of charging stations for electric cars. According to Czech Minister of Transport Dan Ťok (ANO), the Czech Republic will get over CZK 7bn. The projects will likely be executed by the end of 2023. CEF offers nearly CZK 30bn for transport projects

