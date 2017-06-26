Politicians should not use foul words, ex-president Klaus says
Prague, June 25 (CTK) - There is no room in the public space for the foul words that President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) used recently, former president Vaclav Klaus said on commercial Prima television today.
He said people do not have to know what the two men think of one another.
In connection with the dismissal of finance minister Andrej Babis (ANO), Zeman indirectly said about Sobotka that he is a swine. Sobotka reacted saying that Zeman's personality is disintegrating.
Klaus said he does not use even in private the words that have appeared in top politics of late.
He said they are unnecessary and that they damage the users themselves.
Klaus said politics growing coarse is very bad.
He said he does not consider the developments accompanying Babis's departure from the government was no government crisis, but a normal situation and an expression of a certain weakness of parliamentary democracy.
He said Sobotka's announcement of the government's resignation was positive, but he should have carry on.
"It did not continue and I think that he wasted the step," Klaus said.
Sobotka was to "play the resignation to the very end," which would have opened him more options.
Klaus generally criticised politicians for not negotiating with one another. Their use of the strongest possible talk against one another liquidates the political future of the Czech Republic, Klaus said.
He said he does not know whether the changes in the CSSD leadership are legible enough for voters.
He said the new party election leader, Lubomir Zaoralek, is a "constant" of Czech politics and that he doubts that he could do any political breakthrough after 25 years in politics.
Sobotka recently quit as CSSD chairman. The party is now controlled by his first deputy chairman, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec, and Foreign Minister Zaoralek is the election leader.
The changes were made in reaction to the dramatically declining party preferences a couple of months before an October general election.
Klaus, former member and chairman of the rightist Civic Democratic Party (ODS), which is now in opposition, also criticised rightist parties.
He said he does not believe that the newly emerging entities could now create a genuine political party.
He said the ODS is silent and little clear-cut and that it has failed to make use of the government discords.
Klaus said the failure of mainstream political parties both on the right and left is due to a certain conviction that they have their positions guaranteed by the years spent in politics.
In the past, their manifestos were based on the social structure of society which has faded away, however. Political parties stick to the traditional themes, while society lives with other themes, such as migration or inclusion at school.
Klaus said this an all-European problem.
Turning to new French President Emmanuel Macron, Klaus said he is an empty sheet to which everyone adds their own notions.
Klaus said no one like Macron has fortunately appeared in the Czech Republic even though the country would do with a "Micron."
