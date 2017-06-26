Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Summary: Retail chains extend number of branches

26 June 2017

Retail chain Lidl Česká republika has already opened two new stores in Zdiby near Prague and Brno-Kohoutovice since the beginning of this year. IT raised the number of its stores to 234. The company focuses on the remodelling of its sales points and the construction of next-generation stores, whose number will grow to 20 in the summer. Kaufland Česká republika will also open two stores and renovate dozens of old ones. The company opened a new supermarket in a Jablonec nad Nisou-based retail centre at the end of March 2017. Group COOP runs about 2,700 shops in the Czech Republic. It is extending its network for instance during the construction of new city districts. The company uses the knowledge of local situation when searching new localities. This stems from a poll organised by ČIANEWS.

Source: www.cianews.cz