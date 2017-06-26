Van der Bellen, Sobotka to talk at Prague train station on Monday
Prague, June 23 (CTK) - Austrian President Van der Bellen will arrive in Prague by train on Monday afternoon and he will have talks with Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka about economic cooperation and transport infrastructure at the main train station, the Government Office announced today.
Van der Bellen and Sobotka will meet in the presidential room at the station.
When former Austrian president Heinz Fischer visited the Czech Republic in April 2016, he also travelled by train. In 2015, Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj arrived in the Czech Republic by train as well. Otherwise top politicians on official visits usually fly to Prague.
On Tuesday morning, Van der Bellen will meet his Czech counterpart, Milos Zeman, at the presidential seat, Prague Castle. In the afternoon, the two presidents will take part at a Czech-Austrian business forum, the Presidential Office said.
When Fischer paid a visit to the country last year, he travelled from Prague to the nearby village of Lany, the location of the presidential chateau. He was the first statesman whom Zeman welcomed with military honours at the chateau. Zeman said he considers Fischer his friend.
Zeman's relations with Van der Bellen are not so warm. In the Austrian presidential campaign last year, Zeman openly supported Van der Bellen's rival, Norbert Hofer, from the populist Austrian Freedom Party. Zeman said he dislikes environmental parties and Van der Bellen was the leader of the Austrian Greens in the past.
