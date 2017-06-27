Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Škoda Electric to supply drives for Belarussian mine vehicles

27 June 2017

Škoda Electric Pilsen and Russian company Sibelektroprivod will supply electric drives for mine vehicles whose final manufacturer will be the Belarussian firm Belaz. The result of this co-operation will be vehicles with a load capacity of 90 tonnes that will serve in open-pit coal, ore and diamond mines, mainly in the Siberian part of Russia. The supply of the first sets of traction engines and transformers is planned for the first quarter of 2018. Novosibirsk-based Sibelektroprivod is a sister company of ŠKODA Transportation, which includes ŠKODA Electric belongs as well.

