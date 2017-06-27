Škoda Electric to supply drives for Belarussian mine vehicles
Škoda Electric Pilsen and Russian company Sibelektroprivod will supply electric drives for mine vehicles whose final manufacturer will be the Belarussian firm Belaz. The result of this co-operation will be vehicles with a load capacity of 90 tonnes that will serve in open-pit coal, ore and diamond mines, mainly in the Siberian part of Russia. The supply of the first sets of traction engines and transformers is planned for the first quarter of 2018. Novosibirsk-based Sibelektroprivod is a sister company of ŠKODA Transportation, which includes ŠKODA Electric belongs as well.
Source: www.cinews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.