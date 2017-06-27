Babiš to be ANO election leader in Central Bohemia
Prague, June 26 (CTK) - Andrej Babis, chairman of the Czech government ANO movement, will lead the candidates for the October general election in the Central Bohemia Region, the ANO leadership confirmed today, ANO has announced in a press release.
The ANO leadership and national committees were approving the lists of candidates and their leaders tonight.
ANO deputy group head Jaroslav Faltynek will replace Finance Minister Ivan Pilny as leader in the Vysocina Region.
Olomouc Regional Governor Ladislav Oklestek will become the ANO election leader in his region instead of Faltynek, ANO spokeswoman Lucie Kubovicova told reporters.
Pilny recently replaced Babis at the Finance Ministry's helm, which solved a government crisis. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) sought the dismissal of the billionaire businessman, deputy PM and finance minister Babis from the coalition cabinet of the CSSD, ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) due to his dubious business activities. President Milos Zeman sacked Babis and appointed Pilny on May 24.
Transport Minister Dan Tok (ANO)will be at the head of the Karlovy Vary Region's list of candidates and MP Radka Maxova will lead the ANO candidates in the South Bohemia Region.
The Moravia-Silesia Regions will be led by local governor Ivo Vondrak.
The election leader in Prague is to be Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky.
Babis will compete with his arch rival, opposition right-wing TOP 09 chairman Miroslav Kalousek, Chamber of Deputies chairman Jan Hamacek (CSSD), Tomio Okamura, chairman of the Party of Direct Democracy (SPD) and Pirates leader Ivan Bartos in Central Bohemia.
ANO is a clear favourite of the October 20-21 general election. The latest opinion polls show that it would gain some 30 percent of the vote.
