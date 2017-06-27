CEEC: Building firms gained contracts worth CZK 43.9bn in 5M 2017
Public investors awarded in 5M 2017 to building companies totally 1,933 contracts with the aggregate value of CZK 43.9bn, up 31.3% for the number and 62.6% for value. 150 tenders for building work worth CZK 14.3bn were opened in May 2017 alone. May was the first month in 2017 when investors‘ monthly activity in the preparation of new investments was higher than a year ago. The balance was driven primarily by three big railroad infrastructure contracts. This stems from an analysis by CEEC Research.
Source: www.cianews.cz
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
