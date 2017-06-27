Communism victims commemorated at Prague's Ďáblice cemetery
Prague, June 26 (CTK) - Several dozen people paid tribute to the former communist regime's victims at the Prague-Dablice cemetery on Commemoration Day of Victims of Communism today which falls on June 27, the day when Milada Horakova was executed by the communist regime in 1950.
Fabricated charges of treason and conspiracy were brought against lawmaker and lawyer Horakova (1901-50). She was the only woman executed in the political trials in the 1950s and she became a symbol of the resistance to the communist regime.
The burial place at the cemetery with more than 100 symbolical tombstones was declared a national cultural sight this year.
The tombstones hold the remains of the victims of the communist regime which have been identified from mass graves as yet.
The association of former political prisoners and other organisations demand that further corpses be exhumed and identified.
Petr Marek, from the Bez komunistu.cz (Without Communists) organisation, asked the ambassadors of foreign countries present at the cemetery today to tell their countries that communist ideology is just as reprehensible as Nazism.
He said not all European countries perceive the danger of communism.
In addition to the ambassadors, wreaths were laid at the monument to communism victims by representatives of the Czech state, the Presidential Office, parliament, some ministries and Charles University. No government member was present.
Ladislav Bergman, from Bez komunistu.cz, said the remains of 141 people who died in the Prague-Pankrac prison and about 30 children who died in the prison shortly after they were born to female prisoners have been identified.
He said the corpses of the Czechoslovak paratroopers who assassinated Acting Bohemia and Moravia Reichsprotektor Reinhard Heydrich in Prague in 1942 are probably also at the cemetery.
