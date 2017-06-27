Two sets of Mucha's Slav Epic return from Tokyo to Prague
Two sets of paintings of the Slav Epic series by Czech Art-Nouveau artist Alfons Mucha (1860-1939) have returned from Tokyo, where they were on display from March 8 until June 5, to Prague and the last is to arrive this week.
"The paintings that have already arrived in Prague are now in the depository of the Prague Gallery. Experts will examine them to see in what condition they are," Wolf, a Prague councillor, said.
They cycle was seen by 662,000 people in Tokyo. It is not yet clear whether they will be loaned to other cities.
Interest has been shown by cities in the United States, South Korea and China.
Wolf said in early June that the paintings are in an excellent condition according to reports from Japan.
The cycle was seen in the Prague National Gallery by 119, 675 people last year, but the display had the character of a permanent exhibition. It was opened for almost five years.
Mucha painted the cycle for almost 18 years starting in 1910. It is comprised of 20 large paintings inspired by Slav mythology and the Czech nation's history.
Until 2011, the paintings were on display at the Moravsky Krumlov Chateau, south Moravia. In 2010 they were entered in the list of national heritage.
The Slav Epic is owned by Prague to which Mucha donated it under the condition that the city build a suitable space for its display, which has not happened as yet.
