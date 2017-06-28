ČEZ will invest CZK 190m in power grid in Jaroměř
ČEZ will conduct the general reconstruction and improvement of the current line in Jaroměř. The project divided into several phases will strengthen and unify the network capacity from 10 kV to 35 kV. The switch to the level of 35 kV will take place on the turn of years 2018 and 2019. Costs on the reconstruction will reach nearly CZK 190m. The project will raise the reliability of supplies of energy and make it possible to raise the input in Jaroměř.
Source: www.cianews.cz
