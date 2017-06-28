ČR, Japan sign working holiday agreement
Tokyo, June 27 (CTK special correspondent) - The Czech Republic and Japan signed an agreement under which young people from both countries will be able to travel to the other one for a "working holiday" in the presence of their prime ministers, Shinzo Abe and Bohuslav Sobotka, today.
During their stay, the young people are to be able to work and earn money to cover the costs of their trips.
Sobotka came to a four-day visit to Japan today.
After the agreement takes effect, young people between 18 and 30 will be able to stay in the other country without a work permit for maximally a year.
The applicant for the visas must have an arranged return trip or to have enough money for it, a clean criminal record and to fulfil other duties.
The agreement was signed by Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Vaclav Kolaja and Ambassador of Japan to the Czech Republic Kaoru Shizamaki.
The Czech Republic has signed similar agreements with Canada, New Zealand, South Korea, Israel and Chile.
At present, when entering the Czech Republic the Japanese are freed from the visa duty for three months if gainful activity is not the purpose of their stay and vice versa for Czechs.
The Czech Foreign Ministry said the idea was proposed by the Japanese side.
In the Czech Republic, the agreement has to be signed by the president and given a consent by both houses of parliament.
Thanks to the simplified access, young Czechs will not only have an opportunity to learn Japan and its culture and customs, but also its working environment, the Czech embassy to Tokyo said.
Since a free trade agreement between the EU and Japan is expected to be signed by the end of the year, this deal will enhance trade and investments between the two countries, which will create new jobs, the embassy said.
