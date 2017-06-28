Cyber attack wave hits Czech Republic as well
Prague, June 27 (CTK) - Today's wave of cyber attacks, whose perpetrators demand ransom for deciphering IT equipment, hit also the Czech Republic, which was the ninth most afflicted country, the Eset anti-virus company told CTK tonight.
The attacks, which appeared in Ukraine in the afternoon, started spreading to other countries later today.
After Ukraine, the strongly afflicted countries are Italy, Israel, Serbia as well as the countries of Eastern and Central Europe, including the Czech Republic, Eset said.
It also mentioned Spain and India.
Hackers demand 300 dollars from each victim for deciphering their equipment.
The new harmful software is spreading in a similar way as the WannaCry programme that hit some 200 million computers more than a month ago. Besides, it uses a tool for a distant installation and launching of any applications.
Ukraine has reporters extreme IT failures in the banking and energy sectors and in post companies, Eset said.
The Ukrainian Interior Ministry called the hackers' attack the biggest in the country's history.
Along with banks, hackers harmed dozens of other Ukrainian companies and institutions.
News agencies have reported that the Rosneft Russian oil company, the A.P. Moller-Maersk Danish shipping operator, the British WPP advertising company and the Saint Gobain French supplier of construction material are among the victims of the cyber attack.
hol/dr
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.