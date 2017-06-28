Globus will raise investments in wages by CZK 184m
Czech retail chain Globus will raise wages paid to all its employees in hypermarkets by an average of CZK 1,000 beginning July 1, 2017. The growth will apply also to benefits, such as the 13th wage or meal vouchers. The company will thus raise the investment in wages by CZK 130m. Wages paid in the chain increased CZK 130m in the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2017. The chain employs 4,900 people in hypermarkets.
Source: www.cianews.cz
