Israeli Ben Haim is Czech football league's most expensive player
Prague, June 27 (CTK) - Israeli forward Tal Ben Haim Junior, 27, signed a four-year contract with Sparta Prague that is to pay 2.9 million euros to Maccabi Tel Aviv for his transfer according to Israeli media, which makes Ben Haim the most expensive footballer in the history of the top Czech league.
Ben Haim, one of the stars of Israeli football, is the sixth player who has recently joined Sparta under its new Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni.
In the Israeli league, Ben Haim played more than 300 games and scored 84 goals, and in the national team he scored five goals in 24 games. He has not played abroad until now.
The other newcomers to Sparta are Austrian striker Marc Janko, Slovak goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, Serb midfielder Vukadin Vukadinovic, and Bosnian and Slovak defenders, Eldar Civic and Lukas Stetina.
Until now, Czech forward Vaclav Kadlec, who transferred from Danish Midtjylland to Sparta a year ago, was the most expensive player of the Czech league.
According to Italian media, Sparta is to pay 3 million euros for French defender Thomas Heurtaux from Udine this summer.
