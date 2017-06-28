Thursday, 29 June 2017

K. Šlechtová: Cohesion policy should continue after 2020

28 June 2017

Czech Republic wants the cohesion policy, roofing European structural and investment funds, to continue in the next seven-year period after 2020. The policy’s budget should not be reduced much, despite Brexit. This was stated by Czech Minister for Regional Development, Karla Šlechtová (ANO), at the 7th Cohesion Forum in Brussels. According to Ms. Šlechtová, European money has a very tangible effect in regions and municipalities. The minister argues that rules for applications for subsidies must be simplified and clear priorities for financing in CR must be set to ensure the cohesion policy’s future.

