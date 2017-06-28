K. Šlechtová: Cohesion policy should continue after 2020
Czech Republic wants the cohesion policy, roofing European structural and investment funds, to continue in the next seven-year period after 2020. The policy’s budget should not be reduced much, despite Brexit. This was stated by Czech Minister for Regional Development, Karla Šlechtová (ANO), at the 7th Cohesion Forum in Brussels. According to Ms. Šlechtová, European money has a very tangible effect in regions and municipalities. The minister argues that rules for applications for subsidies must be simplified and clear priorities for financing in CR must be set to ensure the cohesion policy’s future.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.