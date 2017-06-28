Lawmakers passing stricter rules for foreigners' stay
Prague, June 27 (CTK) - The Czech Chamber of Deputies passed again an amendment introducing stricter rules for foreigners' stay and curbing economic migration despite the opposition of the Senate and human rights activists today.
The human rights activists primarily resented the cancellation of the supervision of detention facilities for foreigners by state attorneys, proposed by the government.
The legislation is yet to be reviewed by President Milos Zeman.
Following the asylum law model, the amendment enables to stop the residence permit proceeding if the foreigner failed to turn up without any serious reason, if they lied or submitted forged documents.
A foreign applicant's conviction of a deliberate crime will also influence the proceedings, according to the amendment adopted in reaction to recent problems foreign workers caused in some Czech industrial zones.
To curb undesired economic migration, the bill punishes the practice of latent agency employment without the Employment Office's work permit.
It introduces the unreliable employer label for the entities that are indebted, fail to pay insurance for employees and employ people illegally. Such firms would be banned from employing foreigners.
This provision was stormily opposed by employers' associations with the Czech Chamber of Commerce at the head.
