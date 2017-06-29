ČR to present environment protection progress at U.N.
Prague, June 28 (CTK) - The Czech Republic's progress in environment protection, a development aid strategy and projects aimed at social solidarity sustainability will be presented by a delegation headed by Environment Minister Richard Brabec (ANO) in the United Nations in July, he said today.
The Czech delegation will also be comprised of Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Tlapa and Tatana Gregor Kucharova, founder of the Beauty of Help foundation, which focuses on seniors.
Czech business will be represented by Robin Dufek, from JRK BioWaste Management.
"We will present our vision of the Czech Republic in 2030 as a good place for life, with a high quality of life, where people will not live at the cost of their children," Brabec said.
The national report to be presented by the Czech delegation will follow up the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.
Tlapa said the Czech Republic can share not only the positive examples of environment protection and easing socio-economic differences in society.
"In the past, Czechoslovakia was a country shrouded in smoke, where it was not possible to breathe," Tlapa said.
"The social differences in this country are practically the lowest ones, even though a number of people are close to the poverty level," he added.
He said U.N. partners can also find inspiration in the Czech Republic's participation in development projects abroad.
"I am glad that we are a country that helps in Africa, for instance," he said.
The sustainable development goals are part of Agenda 2030 that was adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in September 2015.
The strategy focuses not only on the environment, but it also embraces economic prosperity, human rights and the struggle against poverty.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.