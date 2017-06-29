Court dissolves group of alleged Donetsk honorary consul
Ostrava, North Moravia, June 28 (CTK) - The Regional Court in Ostrava dissolved the Representation Centre of the Donetsk People's Republic and ordered its liquidation today, concluding that the activities of the centre whose head Nela Liskova presented herself as an honorary consul are unlawful.
Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek welcomed the verdict. He said on Twitter that his ministry initiated the court proceedings.
The judge said the centre violated the international convention on consular relations. She said the Czech Republic does not recognise the Donetsk Republic and it has not agreed with the operation of its honorary consul in its territory.
Liskova said the court dispute is a political trial. "I confront the Czech government. We help people hit by a war conflict that the government has been supporting," she said.
She said she is considering appealing the verdict. "I will consult my lawyer and representatives of the government of the Donetsk People's Republic," Liskova said.
A court previously called on Liskova's centre to change its name because an honorary consul cannot operate in the country, but Liskova rejected this.
The centre started operating in Ostrava in September 2016. Liskova then said she wished to reinforce the mutual relations between the Czech and Donetsk republics and she expressed support for the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic proclaimed by pro-Russian rebels from east Ukraine who have been fighting the government's armed forces.
One year ago, representatives of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk presented their plans for amendments to the Ukrainian constitution that would make their regions practically autonomous but still an integral part of Ukraine's territory.
Liskova said she provided assistance to dozens of people from the Donetsk region who sought jobs and accommodation in Ostrava.
Liskova left the Social Democratic Party (CSSD) in the past and she ran for the unsuccessful left-wing party LEV 21 in local elections.
