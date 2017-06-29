Czechs in Britain need not worry after Brexit, U.K. ambassador says
Prague, June 28 (CTK) - The proposed rules for the stay of EU citizens in Britain, published by the British government on Monday, do not introduce any duties for Czech citizens, British Ambassador to the Czech Republic Jan Thompson told journalists today.
She stressed that the British government would like EU citizens in Britain to have enough time to handle all the necessary documents if need be.
London is preparing a registration system for EU citizens permanently living in Britain.
Czech citizens now do not have to do anything at all, they do not have to ask for any documents, Thompson said.
The British authorities are working on the system with which to submit the applications and for the registration, she added.
After the Czech Republic leaves the EU, people will need a different status and different documents, and they will have to turn to British authorities, Thompson said.
She said there was no threat that people from other EU countries would have to deal with various permits hastily and in chaos.
Thompson said Britain wanted this to be simple and painless and no needless stress should be caused.
She said Britain wanted everything to be managed in calm.
Thompson said the government reckoned with providing people with a sufficiently long transition period during which they would be able to handle all the necessary affairs.
This might take some two years, she added.
Under the Monday proposal presented by the British government, EU citizens living in the country legally for at least five years would have the same rights after Brexit as now, when it comes to their studies, work, healthcare and access to public funds.
The people not fulfilling the five-year condition will be also able to stay and after the five-year deadline expires, they may be able to ask for the "settled status" with the described rights.
Thompson said Britain was demanding reciprocity in the provision of citizens' rights from the EU.
She said this was a fair and balanced proposal of the conditions.
According to the British embassy, there are some 50,000 Czechs in Britain, while the Czech government estimates the number at as many as 100,000.
The Czech embassy in London recently recorded a growing number of applications for Czech citizenship. The Foreign Ministry has said the trend was connected with Britain's leaving the EU.
"In connection with the results of the referendum on United Kingdom's leaving the EU, one can see a growth of demands from both Czech citizens and descendants of former Czech citizens who are increasingly interested in gaining Czech citizenship," the ministry said recently.
The consular department at the embassy is overburdened and has become a target of complaints.
This is why the Czech government has agreed with the establishment of a general consulate in Manchester which is to help with the applications.
