Drahoš leading in polls before presidential election

Prague, June 28 (CTK) - Former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences Jiri Drahos is leading with 53.5 percent as a presidential candidate before President Milos Zeman, who will seek re-election, with 46.5 percent, in the latest poll conducted by the Median polling agency and released today.
The group of the people for whom Zeman is unacceptable is growing, the poll found.
The election model compared the two contenders' chances if there were the second round of the presidential election.
If challenged by another candidate, businessman and lyricist Michal Horacek, Zeman would win with 56 percent.
Zeman would also defeat TOP 09 MEP Jiri Pospisil with 57 percent and Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO) with 60 percent.
However, neither of the two have said they will run.
If the second round were contested by Drahos and Horacek, it would be won by the former with 63 percent, while Horacek would only gain 37 percent of the vote.
When it comes to the first round of the direct presidential election, Drahos also has a better chance of succeeding.
Drahos is being seriously considered the better candidate by 20 percent of those polled and acceptable to another 30 percent, while he is unacceptable to 30 percent and one-fifth said they did not know him.
Zeman is being seriously considered as the right candidate by 28 percent, while he is acceptable to 17 percent and unacceptable to 55 percent.
Horacek is unacceptable to 57 percent of Czechs.
The proportion of the voters for whom Zeman is unacceptable is steadily rising. Last September, it was 48 percent, this April 51 percent and now 55 percent.
The poll was conducted on a sample of 903 Czechs over 18 between May 24 and June 25.
