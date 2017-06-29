EY: Price is main criterion for vehicle selection for 66% of Czechs
Totally 66% of Czechs select their vehicle primarily according to price. Buyers are interested also in operating costs (41%), reliability (32%) and brand (17%). This stems from a survey by consulting company EY. The survey has also revealed that one in four motorists would be willing to buy a car online, mainly from an authorised dealer (44%), specific brand’s website (28%) or the website of a dealer offering multiple brands (26%). Purchases are financed primarily from own savings (more than 50%) and loans (16%). 9% of people would use operating leasing (up more than half y/y).
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.