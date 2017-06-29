Friday, 30 June 2017

EY: Price is main criterion for vehicle selection for 66% of Czechs

29 June 2017

Totally 66% of Czechs select their vehicle primarily according to price. Buyers are interested also in operating costs (41%), reliability (32%) and brand (17%). This stems from a survey by consulting company EY. The survey has also revealed that one in four motorists would be willing to buy a car online, mainly from an authorised dealer (44%), specific brand’s website (28%) or the website of a dealer offering multiple brands (26%). Purchases are financed primarily from own savings (more than 50%) and loans (16%). 9% of people would use operating leasing (up more than half y/y).

