MD: 80 km of motorways and first-class roads to be built by year-end
There are currently 230 km of new motorway and first-class road sections under construction, of which almost 80 km, including the modernised D1 motorway sections, will be completed in 2017. This information was provided by the Czech Ministry of Transport (MD) which added that construction works on an additional 152 km would begin. A total of CZK 10bn is allocated to the road construction and repairs, of which CZK 7.1bn for first-class roads and CZK 2.9bn for motorways. Minister Dan Ťok (for ANO) said that over 1,000 km of motorways and first-class roads had been repaired over the past two years. It will be 600 km of them in 2017.
Source: www.cianews.cz
