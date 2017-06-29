Friday, 30 June 2017

Třinecké železárny’s revenues down to CZK 32.21bn

CIA News |
29 June 2017

Ironworks TŘINECKÉ ŽELEZÁRNY generated revenues from the sale of products, goods and services totalling CZK 32.21bn in 2016, down CZK 4.7bn y/y. The decline may be attributed e.g. to the drop in steel product prices due to overproduction in Europe and third countries. The company manufactured 2.60 million of steel products, with wires being the dominant product, totalling 983 kt (34.4%). 68% of the products were exported. The general meeting closed the fiscal results with a positive result of CZK 1.44bn. The firm plans to invest more than CZK 3bn in 2017.

Source: www.cianews.cz