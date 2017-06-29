Uma Thurman to introduce Kill Bill screenings in Karlovy Vary
Karlovy Vary, West Bohemia, June 28 (CTK) - U.S. actress Uma Thurman will introduce the screenings of Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2 movies by Quentin Tarantino, in which she played a lead role, in the summer cinema during the 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, its organisers said today.
Thurman, 47, who was nominated for Oscar for her role in Tarantino's cult film Pulp Fiction (1994), will be one of the major stars of the festival to be held on June 30-July 8.
"July is an ideal month for shooting films. We were inviting Uma Thurman for long, but she always had some work instead. We addressed her before this festival as well, but as a coincidence (festival artistic director) Karel Och was in Cannes where she was chairing the jury and everything got a more concrete shape there," festival president Jiri Bartoska said about Thurman's visit.
Thurman will arrive in Karlovy Vary spa town on Friday. She will receive the festival president's award at the gala opening on the same day.
Bartoska said she would probably stay until Monday. Then she plans to visit Prague.
The organisers also announced at the last press conference before the festival that French actress Celine Sallette and her colleague Lambert Wilson would visit the event. They will personally present the French film Corporate, which is in the festival's main competition.
Wilson has played not only in a number of French films, but also in some American blockbusters, such as Matrix Revolution and Matrix Reloaded. Sallette has appeared in films by U.S. director Sofia Coppola and in the mysterious drama Hereafter directed by Clint Eastwood.
Actors Sherwan Haji and Simon Al-Bazoon will present the latest film by Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki, the Other Side of Hope, a story of a Syrian refugee seeking asylum in Finland, during its Czech premiere in Karlovy Vary.
This year's festival will present 170 full-length feature and documentary films in some 500 screenings.
The organisers will continue with the trend to screen rather fewer films but several times to enable the film fans who arrive in Karlovy Vary just for a few days to see their favourite film, festival executive director Krystof Mucha said.
